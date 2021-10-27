Engine Bearings Market: Global Size, Trends, Share, Regional Company Overview, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The global engine bearing market size is expected to showcase an exponential growth by reaching USD 5.28 billion by 2027. This is ascribable to the increasing sales of automotive leading to the massive production rate of vehicles by the manufacturers across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Engine Bearing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Main Bearing, Connecting Rod Shell, Flange Bearing, Small End, and Camshaft Bush), By Market Type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027,” observes that the market was worth USD 5.35 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.6% between 2020 and 2027.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

MAHLE Aftermarket GmbH

ORS – Ortadoğu Rulman Sanayi ve Tic. A.Ş.

SNL

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP.

JTEKT Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

RBC Bearings Incorporated

NSK Ltd

King Engine Bearings Inc.

Schaeffler AG

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

WAFANGDIAN BEARING GROUP CORP.LTD.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain a market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

Increasing Sales of Automotive to Aid Growth

The growing urbanization and high disposable income of the working population are driving the demand for automotive across the globe. The growing preference for light-weight vehicles is propelling the automotive manufacturers to reduce the weight of several components such as engine bearing to improve its performance. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies such as industrial internet of things (IIoT) and machine learning to reduce the operating cost and improve the engine efficiency by the companies is expected to drive the global engine bearing market during the forecast period.

Industrial Development:

February 2020: King Bearings introduced a new MC engine bearing to complement its current combustion engine development program. According to the company, the new product is likely to provide the required solution for the aftermarket demand for optimum performance and service life in engines.

