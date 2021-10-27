Medical Swabs Market Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

A new market study, titled “Home Healthcare Services Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The U.S. home healthcare services market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 146.61 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “U.S. Home Healthcare Services Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 85.10 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Impact

The negative effect of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt across several economies facing unprecedented loss. For instance, Encompass Home Health & Hospice report mentions that the company saw a decline of 4% between 2019 to 2020. This decline was seen due to the impact of COVID-19.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is divided into physician care, nursing care, physical occupational & speech therapy, medical social services, and others.

Based on type, the physician care segment held a market share of about 6.3% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience considerable growth due to the presence of a large aging population with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and cancer.

The market is divided into public health insurance and private health insurance, and out-of-pocket based on the Payor.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report for U.S. home healthcare services provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the market’s growth. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will further contribute to the market growth.

Industry Development

February 2019: BAYADA Home Health Care and AmeriHealth Caritas entered into a value-based agreement to provide patients with affordable care at home. They will also offer unique multi-specialty home care capabilities to critical patients with AmeriHealth Caritas’ health plans. By this agreement, they also aim to popularize home-based treatment in the region.

List of Key Market Players Profiled in U.S. Healthcare Services

Amedisys, Inc. (Louisiana, U.S.)

LHC Group Inc. (Louisiana, U.S.)

Encompass Home Health & Hospice (Alabama, U.S.)

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions (Tennessee, U.S.)

Trinity Health at Home (Michigan, U.S.)

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Kindred at Home) (Kentucky, U.S.)

AccentCare. (Texas, U.S.)

Bayada Home Healthcare (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

