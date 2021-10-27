Medical Swabs Market Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2028

A new market study, titled “Medical Swabs Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global medical swabs market is estimated to rise remarkably on account of the increasing application of cotton for drawing infection samples from the patient by having the least possibility of contact. According to a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Medical Swabs Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Cotton Tipped Swab, Foam Tipped Swab, Non-woven, and Others), By Application (Specimen Collection, Disinfection, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers, and Research Institutes), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 2.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.00 billion by the end of 2027. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2020 and 2027.

Drivers & Restraints-

The increasing prevalence of COVID-19 Pandemic to Aid in Expansion of Market

Swabs have been used by the medical sector for collecting samples for research activity or for diagnosing any disease. With the use of swab, there is minimum risk of infection contraction between a patient and the sample collector. This hygiene-friendly feature stands as a key factor promoting the medical swabs market growth. Besides this, the increasing prevalence of coronavirus pandemic is further propelling the overall growth of the market. Additionally, the rise in cases of other infectious and communicable diseases will add impetus to the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America Dominated Market with Increasing Demand for Continuous Diagnostic Procedures

Region-wise, the global medical swabs market is classified into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. These regions are further categorized on the basis of nations. Among these, North America generated a revenue of USD 0.97 billion in the year 2019 and emerged dominant. This is accountable to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases that demand continuous diagnostic processes. On the other side, the increasing awareness about the need to get diagnosed for infectious diseases is likely to help Europe market rise at a notable CAGR in the forecast period. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is likely to showcase a healthy CAGR with the increasing number of coronavirus testing facilities.

Competitive Landscape-

Puritan Medical Products will Lead Market with Robust Portfolio

The competitive landscape of the global market for medical swabs is highly fragmented in nature witnessing the presence of both small and large scale industries. The market is dominated by Puritan Medical Products on account of its robust portfolio inclusive of products as polyester swabs, non-woven swabs, cotton tipped swab, and others. Other companies operating in this market are focusing on adopting strategies that will help them expand their geographical presence to other regions.

Notable Industry Developments of the Market for Medical Swabs Include:

April 2020 – Origin and Stratasys entered into a joint venture for the promotion and distribution of 3D printed nasopharyngeal swabs produced by Origin.

April 2020 – The launch of Q-tip, a polyester swab manufactured by Cleveland Company, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the objective of maximizing the production capacity for continuous supply during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the Key Players of this Market include:

FL MEDICAL srl (Italy, Europe)

Advacare Pharma (Maharashtra, India)

Puritan Medical Products (Maine, U.S)

Dynarex (New York, U.S)

BD (New Jersey, U.S)

DLS Medical (U.K, Europe)

3M (Minnesota, U.S)

Copan Diagnostics Inc. (Italy, Europe)

Others

