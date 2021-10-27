Hearing Aids 2020 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2028

A new market study, titled “Hearing Aids Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The U.S. hearing aids market size is projected to grow from USD 2.65 billion in 2021 to USD 4.48 billion in 2028. Several companies nowadays are developing novel hearing devices featuring Bluetooth connectivity. They are also enhancing their designs, thereby making them less noticeable. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, “U.S. Hearing Aids Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 2.53 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.

GN Hearing Unveils ReSound ONE with Microphone to Make Hearing a Better Experience

In August 2020, GN Hearing, manufacturer of hearing aids and headsets launched a revolutionary new device named ReSound ONE. It can place a microphone inside the ear canal, thereby helping people to rely on hear aids to better experience the world with their ears. They can also hear conversations well in noisy environments and enjoy the advantages of superior sound quality. As per one of the company officials, “We are the first company to introduce a ground-breaking product that is likely to transform how people experience sounds and conversations outside. This technology will boost the confidence, relationships, and communication of individuals.” Such initiatives by key players are set to drive this industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of renowned companies operating in the market:

Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

Demant A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark)

GN Store Nord A/S (Ballerup, Denmark)

Cochlear Ltd (Sydney, Australia)

WS Audiology (Lynge, Denmark)

RION Co., Ltd.(Tokyo, Japan)

Starkey (Minnesota, U.S.)

MED-EL (Medical Electronics) (Innsbruck, Austria)

Other Prominent Players

