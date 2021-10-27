Fire Testing Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2027 | Applus Services, SA Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra

The fire testing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.34 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.39 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.
Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.
Get Sample Copy of this North America Fire Testing Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00008896
Major Key players covered in this report:
- Applus Services, SA
- Bureau Veritas SA
- Dekra
- Element Materials Technology
- International Fire Consultants Group
- Intertek Group plc
- SGS SA
- TUV SUD AG
- UL LLC
- United Technologies Corporation
NORTH AMERICA Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION
North America Fire Testing Market – By Service
- Testing
- Inspection
- Certification
North America Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type
- In-house
- Outsourced
North America Fire Testing Market – By Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Industrial & Manufacturing
- Consumer Goods & Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Order a Copy of this North America Fire Testing Market research report at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00008896
This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Fire Testing market.
About Us:
Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.
Contact US:
Business Market Insights
Phone: +442081254005
E-Mail ID: [email protected]
Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/
LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/