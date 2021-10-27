Categories
Fire Testing Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2027 | Applus Services, SA Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra

The fire testing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.34 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.39 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

  • Applus Services, SA
  • Bureau Veritas SA
  • Dekra
  • Element Materials Technology
  • International Fire Consultants Group
  • Intertek Group plc
  • SGS SA
  • TUV SUD AG
  • UL LLC
  • United Technologies Corporation

NORTH AMERICA Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Fire Testing Market – By Service

  • Testing
  • Inspection
  • Certification

North America Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

  • In-house
  • Outsourced

North America Fire Testing Market – By Application

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Industrial & Manufacturing
  • Consumer Goods & Retail
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Fire Testing market.

