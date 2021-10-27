Fire Testing Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2027 | Applus Services, SA Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra

The fire testing market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.34 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.39 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation

NORTH AMERICA Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

North America Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

North America Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Fire Testing market.

