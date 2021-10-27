Dermal Fillers Market to Hit US$ 2,589.75 Million by 2028 to Grow Steady at 11.2% CAGR | Galderma, Merz Pharma

The Europe Dermal Fillers Market is expected to reach US$ 2,589.75 million by 2028 from US$ 1,230.96 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Dermal fillers are anti-aging products that are injected into the skin of patients to add volume. They are injected to make skin that is sagging or has become wrinkled because of age look smooth and plump. They are also called injectable facial fillers, injectable cosmetic fillers or soft tissue fillers. They are made of hyaluronic acid taken from animals or from the fat of the patient. It takes five minutes to an hour to perform dermal filler procedures. The use of intradermal fillers can be incorporated into dermatological practices with minimal overhead costs. This strategy addresses facial volume loss and dynamic lines, which are the main features of facial aging. Moreover, intradermal fillers provide an array of flexible treatment options for a balanced and holistic result to dermatological practitioners.

Major Key players covered in this report:

AbbVie Inc.

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical

HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD

Prollenium Medical Technologies

BIOXIS pharmaceuticals

TEOXANE LABORATORIES

EUROPE DERMAL FILLERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable

By Material

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen

Poly-L-Lactic Acid

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Fat Fillers

Other

By Application

Facial Line Correction Treatment

Lip Enhancement

Face Lift

Scar Treatment

Others

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe dermal fillers market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Europe dermal fillers market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe dermal fillers market.

