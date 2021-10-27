Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment 2020 Global Sales Price Revenue Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Report 2028

A new market study, titled “Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment market size is expected to gain traction by reaching USD 150.13 million by 2028 while exhibiting an astonishing CAGR of 21.46% between 2021 and 2028. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Electric Vehicle (EV) Test Equipment Market, 2021-2028.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 33.78 million in 2020. The increasing consumer spending on electric vehicles, coupled with the growing demand for technologically advanced products, is likely to boost the demand for the product worldwide. For instance, in June 2021, Ambarella, Inc., a leading AI vision company, announced that its Ambarella CV2FS CVflow AI vision processor for the environmental perception module for all new electric vehicles has been adopted by Arrival, a global electric vehicle producing company. As per the company, the module will aid in enabling autonomous driving (AD) and ADAS features.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate that will further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the global commercial drone market growth during the forecast period.

DRIVING FACTORS

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Invest in R&D Activities to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The market is fragmented by major companies that are focusing on maintaining their presence. They are doing so by proactively investing in R&D activities to develop advanced commercial drones to cater to the growing demand from several industrial sectors. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to maintain a stronghold that will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

May 2021 – A well-known Taiwanese manufacturer of power supply for electric vehicles (EV) adopted Chroma 8620 testbeds. The move is to improve their ISO standard process and conduct power-level HIL testing on the DC-DC converters.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market:

Horiba (Kyoto, Japan)

Chroma ATE (Taoyuan City, Taiwan)

TUV Rheinland (Cologne, Germany)

ABB (Zurich, Switzerland)

Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Teamtechnik (Freiberg, Germany)

AVL (Graz, Austria)

ZF (Friedrichshafen, Germany)

Arbin Instruments (Texas, USA)

