X-Ray Security Scanner Market Likely to Experience A Huge Growth in Near Future 2027 | Adani, Astrophysics Inc., Detection Technology Plc.

X-ray security scanner market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 1.55 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

X-Rayy security scanner market operates in a consolidated market scenario. Price differentiation is a major market strategy adopted by the players operating in the market. Generally, products of established companies are high-priced in comparison to the local players. Furthermore, companies highly dependent on government tenders or contracts for a significant share of their revenues. Also, the maintenance services for these X-ray security scanners generate a considerable amount of revenues. There is a huge price difference by tunnel dimension area; for instance, the device deployed for baggage scanner is relatively cheaper than those deployed at vehicle and cargo inspection checkpoints.

Currently, the US is dominating the global X-ray security scanner market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for X-ray security scanner. Airports across the U.S. are working on key infrastructure and construction projects to enhance and renovate their facilities. These projects comprise of new and upgraded terminals, lighting and passenger amenities, and runways and taxiways.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• Adani

• Astrophysics Inc.

• Detection Technology Plc.

• Gilardoni SPA

• Kromek Group PLC

• L3Harris Security & Detection Systems

• Nuctech Company Limited

• OSI Systems, Inc.

• Smiths Detection

• Teledyne ICM

NORTH AMERICA X-RAY SECURITY SCANNER MARKET – SEGMENTATION

North America X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Product Type

Conventional X-ray scanners

CT Scanners

North America X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Tunnel Dimension

Small

Medium

Large

North America X-ray Security Scanner Market – By Scanning Type

Body Scanning

Baggage Scanning

Cargo Scanning

Parcel Scanning

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America X-Ray Security Scanner market.

