Medical Refrigerators Market to Eyewitness Stunning Growth by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis | Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Vestfrost Solutions, FOLLETT LLC, Lec Medical

The Europe medical refrigerators market is expected to reach US$ 1,563.77 million in 2028 from US$ 1,080.06 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.
Medical refrigerators are designed to meet the temperature requirements for safe drug storage. Medical refrigerators are used to store vaccines, pharmaceuticals, chemotherapeutics, blood, plasma, and other samples that require tight temperature control. These are more reliable products for the storage of medicinal products as they emit less heat and less sound into the room.
The market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for blood and blood components, technological advancements in medical refrigerators, and growing R&D activities to introduce new drug compounds. However, growing use of refurbished equipment and high costs associated with ultralow-temperature freezers restrict the market growth.
Company Profiles
- THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
- Philipp Kirsch GmbH
- Haier Group Corporation
- Vestfrost Solutions
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- FOLLETT LLC
- Lec Medical
NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL REFRIGERATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product Type
- Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers
- Chromatography Refrigerators and Freezers
- Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers
- Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers
- Cryogenic Storage Systems
- Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers
- Enzyme Refrigerators and Freezers
- Hospital Refrigerators and Freezers
- Shock Freezers
- Other
By Design Type
- Explosion-Proof Refrigerators
- Undercounter Medical Refrigerators
- Countertop Medical Refrigerators
- Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators
By Door Type
- Single Door
- Double Door
