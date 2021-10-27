Medical Refrigerators Market to Eyewitness Stunning Growth by 2028 Covid-19 Analysis | Philipp Kirsch GmbH, Vestfrost Solutions, FOLLETT LLC, Lec Medical

The Europe medical refrigerators market is expected to reach US$ 1,563.77 million in 2028 from US$ 1,080.06 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Medical refrigerators are designed to meet the temperature requirements for safe drug storage. Medical refrigerators are used to store vaccines, pharmaceuticals, chemotherapeutics, blood, plasma, and other samples that require tight temperature control. These are more reliable products for the storage of medicinal products as they emit less heat and less sound into the room.

The market growth is attributed to factors such as increasing demand for blood and blood components, technological advancements in medical refrigerators, and growing R&D activities to introduce new drug compounds. However, growing use of refurbished equipment and high costs associated with ultralow-temperature freezers restrict the market growth. Company Profiles THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Philipp Kirsch GmbH

Haier Group Corporation

Vestfrost Solutions

PHC Holdings Corporation

FOLLETT LLC

Lec Medical NORTH AMERICA MEDICAL REFRIGERATORS MARKET SEGMENTATION By Product Type Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers

Chromatography Refrigerators and Freezers

Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers

Blood Bank Refrigerators and Plasma Freezers

Cryogenic Storage Systems

Pharmacy Refrigerators and Freezers

Enzyme Refrigerators and Freezers

Hospital Refrigerators and Freezers

Shock Freezers

Other By Design Type Explosion-Proof Refrigerators

Undercounter Medical Refrigerators

Countertop Medical Refrigerators

Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators By Door Type Single Door

Double Door Reasons to buy the report Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe medical refrigerators market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Europe medical refrigerators market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

