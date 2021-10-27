Automotive Logistics Market Projection By Latest Technology, Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends And Forecast Till 2028

A new market study, titled “Automotive Logistics Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global automotive logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 262.06 billion in 2021 to USD 393.71 billion in 2028. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a published report, titled, “Automotive Logistics Market, 2021-2028.” The report further states that the market stood at USD 256.85 billion in 2020. It is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.

Report Coverage-

We have followed an ultra-modern research methodology that contains data triangulation on the basis of bottom-up and top-down approaches. We have also conducted primary research to authenticate the estimated size of the automotive logistics industry. The information used to validate the forecast for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is gathered through interviews with various stakeholders.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Software-based Systems to Accelerate Growth

Nowadays, automakers are adopting software-based systems to manage their logistics processes globally. These systems are providing numerous benefits, such as high operational efficiency and supply chain transparency. General Motors, for instance, is considered to be an early adopter of the Outbound Logistics Software by NetSuite. It is helping the company to ramp up deliveries and utilize trucks in a better way amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The software features geofencing technology and onboard asset telematics. It would propel the automotive logistics market growth in the upcoming years. However, the increasing freight rates because of the lack of truck drivers may hinder the demand for these logistics. In Germany, alone, for instance, on an average, around 30,000 drivers retire every year. During replacements, only 2,000 fully trained drivers are available.

Segments-

Transportation & Handling Segment Remained Dominant in 2020

By activity, the market is segregated into transportation & handling and warehousing & handling. Out of these, the transportation & handling segment generated the largest automotive logistics market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the rising investment by companies in data-driven solutions to bolster the transportation efficiency. Telematics solutions, for instance, can help in managing a truck’s route efficiently. In case of a delay, real-time data can be sent to the plant. This way, car manufacturers can resolve these issues.

Regional Insights-

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Form New Partnerships or Extend Existing Ones to Compete

The market contains major companies, such as CEVA, GEFCO, Ryder System, Inc., DSV, and others. Most of them are either forming new partnerships with local companies or are extending the existing ones. This is helping them to bring innovation in their facilities and warehouses. Below is one of the latest industry developments:

June 2021: DHL Supply Chain signed an agreement to broaden its partnership with Locus Robotics. It would help the company to boost its Accelerated Digitalization Strategy as it is planning to implement around 2,000 robots by 2022. They will help with inventory replenishment and picking, thereby augmenting the delivery process and surging efficiency.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of prominent automotive logistics providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

DB Schenker (Essen, Germany)

BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG & Co. KG (Bremen, Germany)

CEVA Logistics (Baar, Switzerland)

Kuehne+Nagel (Feusisberg, Switzerland)

Expeditors International (Washington, U.S.)

DSV (Hedehusene, Denmark)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Deutsche Post AG (Bonn, Germany)

SINOTRANS Limited (Beijing, China)

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (Minnesota, United States)

GEFCO (Paris, France)

Ryder System, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

Schnellecke group ag & co. Kg (Wolfsburg, Germany)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)

Others

