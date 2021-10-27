Lung Cancer Screening Market Projection By Latest Technology, Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends And Forecast Till 2028

A new market study, titled “Lung Cancer Screening Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global lung cancer screening market size was USD 2.61 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.80 billion in 2021 to USD 4.85 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1% in the 2021-2028 period. This report is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Lung Cancer Screening Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, lung cancer is one of the principal categories of cancers. It is activated by the unrepressed growth of cells in the lungs. The occurrence of this type of cancer is precisely connected with the ingestion of tobacco. In majority of lung cancer conditions, tobacco consumption is the prime reason for its occurance.

The market is flourishing owing to the rising smoking populace, technological progressions in cancer screening, and surging government backing for the early detection of this type of cancer. This is expected to stimulate the lung cancer screening market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of cancer type, the market is divided into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer. The NSCLC segment produced the maximum revenue across the globe, directed by the surging consciousness about lung cancer screening in established as well as emerging countries pooled with the rising cases of NSCLC across the world.

By application, the market is segregated into low-dose spiral CT scans and chest X-rays. On the basis of end-user, the market is further classified into hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers. In terms of geography, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological Developments in Lung Cancer Screening to Sustain Market Growth

Significant players in the clinical equipment industry are involved in the expansion of advanced products. The lung cancer screening and diagnosis segment is experiencing important technological advancements to satisfy the unfulfilled requirements of patients and consumers. Chief players are functioning in the market alongside the research-based start-ups that are in quest of finance for research and medical analysis of screenings solutions. The rising occurrence of cancer cases are accountable for encouraging market players to improve resourceful and cost-effective analytical and screening devices.

Regional Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Lung Cancer to Aid Growth in North America

North America held the highest lung cancer screening market share in the global market and made a USD 1.38 billion worth of income contribution in 2020. The rising cases of lung cancer, robust application of cancer screening courses, and increasing implementation of technologically advanced solutions are a few of the aspects accountable for the domination of North America in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

Strong Distribution Network and Robust Portfolio Assist Key Players to Top Global Market

The global market is merged with key players, comprising General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation. These companies hold a substantial share in the market. The supremacy of these corporations is ascribed to the strong distribution network, robust product collection of screening devices, unions and acquisitions, and launches of new products in the market.

Industry Development

May 2020: Fujifilm broadcasted that the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based lung nodule discovery technology of the company has been granted the sanction for its usage in Japan.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Tochigi, Japan)

GE Healthcare (Chicago, U.S.)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Medtronic (Dublin, Ireland)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (Burlington, U.S.)

Eon (Denver, U.S.)

PenRad Technologies, Inc. (Minnesota, U.S.)

Volpara Solutions Limited. (Wellington, New Zealand)

Other Prominent Players

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

