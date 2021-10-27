Global Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Exhibits Impressive Growth Driven by Increasing Demand for Cancer Therapeutics, says Fortune Business Insights

The rising prevalence of cancer across the world is boosting the global “histone deacetylase inhibitors market”, says Fortune Business Insights in their recent study. The study is titled, “Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Class (Class I HDACs, Class II HDACS, Class III HDACs, Class IV HDACs), Application (Oncology, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Academic & research institutes, Pharmaceutical companies) and Geography Forecast till 2026,”, and it states the rise in demand for treating cancer has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market globally.According to Fortune Business Insights, the cancer segment will account for the largest share in the market, due to its rising prevalence. Increasing expenditure on healthcare especially for treatment of cancer is helping the cancer segment lead the market.

Market to Gain Impetus from Government Reimbursement Policies

From a geographical standpoint, the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market is dominated by North America on account of rising prevalence of neurological disorders and cancer. The American Cancer Society states an estimated 12% of women in the U.S. develop breast cancer during their lifetime. The report also stated an estimate of 2300 men in the U.S. to be diagnosed with breast cancer. This, coupled with, the high acceptance of histone deacetylase inhibitors in developed nations of Canada and the U.S. is likely to help North America continue dominating the market through the forecast period.

On the other hand, markets at Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing cases of neurological disorders and the improving healthcare facilities in the respective regions. Besides this, the surge in demand for advanced treatment by a large number of patients is a major factor propelling growth of the market.

Rising Incidence of Cancer Fuels Demand for Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors

Various factors are responsible for the growth of the global histone deacetylase market including the increasing number of cancer cases. Other factors include the presence of skilled professionals in developed regions, increasing number of neurological disorders and tumor cases, and supportive reimbursement policies by governments. As per the World Health Organization, the second major cause of death in the world is cancer. In 2018, cancer was the cause of death in an estimated 9.6 million people around the world.

On the flipside, the market may face challenges in terms of inadequate reimbursement policies. However, rise in awareness about various chronic diseases and the availability of advanced diagnostics for timely diagnosis of such diseases will help the market gain momentum in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Major vendors in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are focusing on strategies such as company collaborations, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions. They are also investing huge sums in research and development for creating innovative drugs. To site and instance, interim data of Phase 2 study evaluating pracinostat was announced in December 2018, by Helsinn Healthcare S.A. Pracinostat is a histone deacetylase inhibitor that combines with azacitadine for treating patients suffering from higher stage of Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) or IPSS-R high. Some of the players operating in the global histone deacetylase inhibitors market are

Abcam plc.

Cetya Therapeutics

R&D Systems, Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

InvivoGen

BioVision Inc.

Medivir AB

Merck KGaA

