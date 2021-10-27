Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market 2021 Produced healthy CAGR Value in Demand By 2027 by the top manufacture Cisco Systems, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, TeamViewer GmbH, Zoho Corporation, Zoom Video Communications, Inc., etc.

The video conferencing market in MEA was valued at US$ 619.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1182.6 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Video conferencing is a live video-based platform made for conducting meetings between two or more individuals in distinct locations through a video-enabled devices. It enables several individuals to meet and collaborate face to face through long distance meeting by transmitting video, audio, text, and presentations in a real time via internet.

Video conferencing is an eccentric alternative to the actual physical travel, broadcast vision, and sound meetings without risk and time lost. The video conference is continuously evolving across the region due to the availability of 5G and the growing concept of digitization. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the major countries that are inclined to bring digitalization within their territory. In the current scenario and complex world of communications technology, the need to provide advanced technological solutions is gaining high momentum. Moreover, As per Okta’s first EMEA Business @ Work report, the OKta’s customers are opting for the Zoom app heavily in the region.

As zoom works efficiently in low-bandwidth environments, it has provided the users with an opportunity to opt for video conferencing solutions. Earlier, the video conferencing has been bandwidth-intensive and thus was difficult in varied areas of EMEA, where Internet architecture is still inefficient. However, with constant and significant investments by telco & communication providers and government bodies in developing economies, the internet infrastructure is getting better. With the pace of time, the region has started to recognize the advantages of cloud communications, which would positively impact the adoption of more video conferencing solutions, including zoom.in the region.

MEA Video Conferencing Market Segmentation

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Type Hardware Software Services

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Deployment On-Premise Cloud Hybrid

MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Industry Vertical Corporate Enterprise Government & Defense Healthcare Education Manufacturing Others



MEA Video Conferencing Market – By Country UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA



MEA Video Conferencing Market – Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc.

Amazon

Brother International Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

TeamViewer GmbH

Zoho Corporation

Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing market.

