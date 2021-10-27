Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market is estimated to record a CAGR during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like General Electric Company, Hortilux Schréder B.V., Lumileds Holding B.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Signify N.V. and more

The horticulture lighting market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 83.9 million in 2019 to US$ 290.3 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Horticulture lighting is an artificial light used to facilitate photosynthesis. This process is beneficial in areas where adequate sunlight is absent. Horticulture lighting also enhances the growth of plants by illuminating them with artificial light. Horticulture’s LED lighting technology is gaining traction in the market due to its numerous advantages, such as low power consumption and existing technologies, which enable lower energy costs. Horticultural lighting is used in urban agriculture, multi-layer cultivation, supplemental lighting, and daylight-free cultivation.

By Technology

LED Lights

High Intensity Discharge Lights

Fluorescent Lamps

By Application

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

By Cultivation

Fruits and Vegetables

Floriculture

By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Hortilux Schréder B.V.

Lumileds Holding B.V.

OSRAM Licht AG

Signify N.V.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Horticulture Lighting market.

