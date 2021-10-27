Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning Market Growth and Trends to 2021-2027 With Top Companies Like Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC), Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., Yabla, Inc., etc.

Asia-Pacific digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 2.45 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.89 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 15.7% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Digital English language learning is witnessing the major demand from both academic and non-academic sectors in Asian countries. The currently increasing trend among Asian students to enroll themselves in universities in the western countries for higher education is creating a significant demand for language learning courses. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries, especially from India and China, enroll themselves for Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC), and other language-based courses and certifications. TOEFL and IELTS are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level, including proper English speaking and writing skills.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Asia-Pacific Digital Language Learning Market by Language Type

English

German

Spanish

Mandarin

Others

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Business Type

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Customer

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by End-User

Academic

Non-Academic

Asia-Pacific Digital language learning Market by Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Companies Mentioned

Busuu, Ltd

Babbel

Fluenz

Lingoda GmbH

Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC)

Pearson PLC

Preply, Inc.

Rosetta Stone, Inc.

Verbling, Inc.

Yabla, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Digital Language Learning market.

