Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Review By Comprehensive Study, Development Status, Opportunities and Future Plans Forecast to 2028

The global ostomy/stoma care and accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing initiation of awareness campaigns by various organizations will majorly boost the prospects of this market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product [Ostomy Bags (One-piece and Two-piece) and Accessories], By Procedure (Colostomy, Ileostomy, and Urostomy), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care, and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. Stoma refers to an opening in the abdomen to provide an outlet for waste to exit the body, instead of it leaving through the digestive tract. These openings are created when the bladder or the bowel or both need to be operated upon or removed. Unfortunately, awareness regarding stomas and ostomies is shockingly low around the world, which has prompted many organizations to initiate awareness drives to instill knowledge about these procedures among common people.

Industry Developments:

October 2019: US-based Hollister Incorporated participated in the Ostomy Awareness Day by extending its support to the United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA). The company announced that it would be the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the UOAA’s yearly Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event.

US-based Hollister Incorporated participated in the Ostomy Awareness Day by extending its support to the United Ostomy Associations of America (UOAA). The company announced that it would be the exclusive Diamond Sponsor for the UOAA’s yearly Run for Resilience Ostomy 5K event. July 2019: The Danish multinational Coloplast expanded its SenSura® Mio product line through the addition of SenSura® Mio Kids and SenSura® Mio Baby. The new offerings have been specially designed and developed for babies born prematurely and kids.

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Welland Medical Limited

ALCARE Co., Ltd.

PAUL HARTMANN AG

ConvaTec Inc.

Salts Healthcare

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Hollister Incorporated

Coloplast Corp

Ostomy/Stoma Care and Accessories Highlights of the Report:

