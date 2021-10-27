Automotive PCB Market Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

A new market study, titled “Automotive PCB Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The global automotive PCB market size was USD 5.90 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow to USD 9.96 billion in 2028 from USD 6.07 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 7.31% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Automotive PCB Market, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, the principal automotive PCB manufacturing companies are utilizing flexi-rigid, HDI kind of PCB for numerous uses on account of their capability to endure an extreme temperature fluctuation and undergo vibrations.

Report Coverage

The report presents a holistic study of the automotive PCB market along with present trends and forthcoming anticipations to declare approximate monetary gains. An in-depth analysis of any impending prospects, threats, competitions, or driving factors is also revealed in the report. Furthermore, a thorough regional analysis is offered for better comprehension of its effect on global trade. The COVID-19 impacts have been added to the report to aid stakeholders and business owners in taking prompt actions against the prevailing threats. The best players in the market are acknowledged, and their plans to augment the market growth are displayed throughout the report.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global market is separated into a single or double layer, multi-layer, high density interconnects (HDI), FPCB, and others. The multi-layer segment holds the principal share globally, and the HDI segment is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period. This multi-layer PCB type offers dual transmission and is about 50 layers thick, which is appropriate for a wide variety of intricate electrical tasks.

Drivers and Restraints

Surging Use of Innovative & Luxury Features in Automobiles to Stimulate Market Growth

The rising preference towards advanced technology-based and lightweight automobiles is expected to be the navigating influence for the growth of the market. As a pillar of support of electronic apparatuses in the vehicle, PCB producers are also adapting to the fresh shifting setting and financing profoundly to well-suit the regularity that shall support the improved features and luxury features that may be used in automobiles in the near future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Presence of Numerous Automakers

Asia Pacific was worth USD 2.49 billion in 2020. The region is expected to lead the global market owing to the factor that the region is an automotive core and has a widespread existence of automotive PCB producers, rising number of vehicle manufacturing per annum in the nations of this region.

April 2019: Taiwan-based Tripod Technology has engaged in a contract worth USD 64.8 million for the creation of additional production units at its manufacturing location in Xiantao, China. With this development scheme, the corporation will concentrate on extending volume for multilayer boards to upsurge the added value of its PCB products, coupled with its placements in the high-margin automotive panels.

List of Key Players Covered in this Market Report

CMK Corp. (Japan)

Chin Poon Industrial (Taiwan)

Meiko Electronics (Japan)

Nippon Mektron (Japan)

TTM Technologies (U.S.)

KCE Electronics (Thailand)

Tripod Technology (Taiwan)

Unimicron Technology (Taiwan)

Kingboard Chem GRP (China)

Amitron Corp (U.S.)

NOTE: Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

