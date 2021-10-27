Speech Therapy Market Projection By COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share, Movements by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Analysis to 2028

A new market study, titled “Speech Therapy Market Forecast 2021-2028” has been featured on Fortune Business Insights™.

Market Overview:

The U.S. speech therapy market size is projected to grow from USD 4.10 billion in 2021 to USD 6.08 billion in 2028. Several renowned companies operating in this industry are constantly striving to fulfill the unmet needs of patients through teletherapy. Therapy Solutions Inc., for instance, organized a virtual summer camp in July 2020 for its younger patients to the Philadelphia Zoo. It was arranged to provide effective therapy sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a study titled, “U.S. Speech Therapy Market, 2021-2028.” As per the study, the market stood at USD 3.94 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period during 2021-2028.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Conditions to Accelerate Growth

The U.S. has various favorable reimbursement policies revolving around speech-language pathology services. It is anticipated to spur the U.S. speech therapy market growth in the near future. According to various studies, multiple patients suffering from neurological conditions, such as strokes and Parkinson’s disease, also suffer from speech and voice disorders. If left untreated, it can severely affect their quality of life. Cleveland Clinic, for instance, stated that approximately 8.0% to 60.0% of patients living with strokes suffer from a type of speech disorder named dysarthria.

Segments-

Speech Segment Dominated in 2020 Stoked by Higher Number of Patients with Speech Disorders

By type, this market is divided into speech disorders, language disorders, neurological conditions, and others. Out of these, the speech disorder segment remained dominant and held the largest U.S. speech therapy market share in 2020. The rising number of patients living with speech disorders undergoing therapies is set to aid Growth.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aims to Provide Better Care to Patients through Collaborations

The U.S. speech therapy industry houses various companies that are presently trying to compete with their rivals. Genesis Rehab Services and Kindred Healthcare, LLC are the leading players with a wide range of service portfolios. They are also focusing on partnerships and collaborations to provide better care to patients in the country. Below is one of the industrial developments:

February 2020: Genesis Healthcare signed an agreement with New Generation Health to transition operational responsibility for nineteen facilities in Nevada, Washington, California. It would help the former to strengthen its portfolio optimization strategy.

A list of prominent companies presents in the U.S. speech therapy industry:

Genesis Rehab Services (Pennsylvania, United States)

Therapy Solutions Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Reliant Rehabilitation (Texas, United States)

Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Kentucky, United States)

Humanus Corporation (Pennsylvania, United States)

Smart Speech Therapy (New Jersey, United States)

BenchMark Physical Therapy Institute (Georgia, United States)

Rehabilitation Associates, Inc. (Connecticut, United States)

Other Players

