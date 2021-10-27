Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Analysis 2021-2030 Global Opportunities, Key Region with Major Player- CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield

Global “Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market” research report 2021 provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. The report begins from overview of industry chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and gives forecast of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market by different type, application and regions. In addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The report includes the forecasts, analysis, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and profiles of the leading industry Players. Further that the report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market

TOP KEY PLAYERS of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Report are:

CBRE Group

Jones Lang LaSalle

Compass Group

Cushman & Wakefield

ISS Facilities Services

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Coor Service Management

Mitie Group

MacLellan Integrated Services

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Trimble

Accruent

MRI Software

Planon

ServiceChannel

Service Works Global

FMX

Causeway Technologies

FM System

Spacewell

iOFFICE

FSI

ARCHIBUS

Archidata

JadeTrack

UpKeep Maintenance Management

FacilityONE Technologies

In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate since the negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market. However, the market is expected to rapidly grow in the post-COVID-19 period. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market.

Scope of Report:

The global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2024. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report covers the present status and prospects for Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segments & forecast till 2024. Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application, and Region. Global Market by company, Type, Application, and Geography. The report begins with an overview of the industrial chain structure and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses Integrated Facility Management (IFM) market trends, size, and forecast in different geographies, types, and end-use segments, in addition, the report introduces a market competition overview among the major companies and company’s profiles, besides market price and channel features are covered in the report.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2024. The report evaluates the current and future growth prospects, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking them into the region-wise assessment. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Major regions covered in this report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pecific, South America, Middle East and Africa, Etc.

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segmentation by Type:

Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS)

Building Information Modeling (BIM)

Facility Operations and Security Management

Facility Environment Management

Facility Property Management

Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segmentation by Application:

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Public Administration

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Detailed TOC of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Industry:

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Overview

1.1 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Definition

1.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2030)

1.3 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2030)

1.4 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2030)

1.5 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2030)

1.6 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2030)

1.7 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

Chapter 2 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Type

3.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

3.4 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Average Price by Type (2014-2019)

3.5 Leading Players of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) by Type in 2019

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Application

4.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) by Application in 2019

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market by Sales Channel

5.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2014-2019)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) by Sales Channel in 2019

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size and CAGR by Region (2014-2030)

6.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Sales and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.3 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2014-2019)

6.4 North America

6.5 Europe

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.7 South America

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Players

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Integrated Facility Management (IFM)

8.1 Industrial Chain of Integrated Facility Management (IFM)

8.2 Upstream of Integrated Facility Management (IFM)

8.3 Downstream of Integrated Facility Management (IFM)

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Integrated Facility Management (IFM) (2020-2030)

9.1 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2020-2030)

9.2 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2020-2030)

9.3 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2020-2030)

9.4 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2020-2030)

9.5 Global Integrated Facility Management (IFM) Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Sales Channel (2020-2030)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

