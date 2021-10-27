Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Top Companies Data 2021, Industry Share, Demand and Revenue Growth Opportunities

The global anti-inflammatory market size is expected to reach USD 191.42 billion by 2027 on account of increasing investments on the development of biologics for treating autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Anti-inflammatory drugs help to reduce inflammation in the body and treat health conditions such as arthritis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, sinusitis, and others. A recently published report by Fortune Business Insights offers a comprehensive overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories. As per the report titled, “Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis, and Others), Respiratory Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of the market was USD 93.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2020 to 2027.

List of Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Manufacturers include:

Novartis AG

AbbVie Inc.

Biogen

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Other Players

Major Industry Developments of the Market include:

August 2019 – AbbVie declared the launch of a janus kinase inhibitor called RINVOQ for treating rheumatoid arthritis

November 2018 – A wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis AG declared the launch of an infliximab biosimilar called Zessly in Germany.

