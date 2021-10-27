Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis 2021-2028

The global electric vehicle telematics market is set to gain momentum from the increasing need to improve the vehicle efficiency and get fast charging. Hence, several manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced EV telematics. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Electric Vehicle Telematics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Embedded and Retrofitted), By Application (Safety & Security, Entertainment, Information & Navigation, Diagnostics, Others) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the electric vehicle telematics market size was USD 0.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.10 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 is Compelling Automakers to Shut Down their Manufacturing Facilities

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is resulting in the implementation of complete lockdown and social distancing measures by the regulatory bodies. Owing to this, the automakers are shutting down their electric vehicle manufacturing facilities and are aiming to develop personal protective equipment (PPE). This factor may take a toll on the demand for electric vehicle telematics. Our elaborate reports would help you understand the current scenario of the market and take decisions accordingly.

What Does This Report Contain?

Forecast & analysis of the global market on a regional level.

Historic, estimated, and present market sizes.

Driving & hindering factors, as well as their effect on demand & supply.

An elaborate research of opportunities & challenges available in the market for electric vehicle telematics.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Development of Aluminum-ion & Lithium-sulfur Batteries to Spur Demand

The rising popularity of high-charge capacity batteries is anticipated to boost demand for electric vehicles. Manufacturers nowadays are emphasizing on the development of innovative batteries for providing long-term power. Besides, the persistent research and development of lithium-sulfur, metal-air, and aluminum-ion batteries is set to bolster the electric vehicle telematics market growth in the coming years. However, the increasing safety and privacy concerns associated with breaking methods, GPS system, and user driving patterns may hinder growth.

Segment-

Safety & Security Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by Rising Government Laws

Based on application, the safety and security segment generated 23.1% in terms of electric vehicle telematics market share in 2019. At present, it holds the largest share. This growth is attributable to the rising implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the government to prevent hacking of crucial systems.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Production & Sales of EVs to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 119.6 million and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years. This growth will be contributed majorly by China because of the increasing sales and production of electric vehicles in the region.

Europe, on the other hand, would exhibit lucrative growth stoked by the imposition of stringent rules and norms regarding the reduction of emissions. Lastly, North America is anticipated to grow considerably fueled by the presence of multiple prominent companies, such as TomTom International B.V. and Trimble in the region. They are increasingly developing novel electric vehicle telematics.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Unveiling State-of-the-art Solutions to Gain Competitive Edge

The market for electric vehicle telematics contains numerous manufacturers that are trying to develop new telematics solutions to cater to the growing demand. Some of them are also engaging in the strategy of collaborations and partnerships to intensify competition. Below are two latest industry developments:

August 2020 : Zoomcar introduced its latest telematics software named Zoomcar Mobility Stack, especially for fleet owners. Its main aim is to help the mobility startups make money amid the current slowdown.

: Zoomcar introduced its latest telematics software named Zoomcar Mobility Stack, especially for fleet owners. Its main aim is to help the mobility startups make money amid the current slowdown. July 2019: Bosch announced the development of its cloud services to aid electric vehicle batteries last longer. It will analyze the status of batteries constantly and take action to prevent cell aging.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of renowned electric vehicle telematics manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

TomTom International B.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Continental AG (Hanover, Germany)

Agero, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Airbiquity, Inc (Washington, United States)

Trimble, Inc. (California, United States)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Stuttgart, Germany)

Geotab Inc. (Oakville, Canada)

