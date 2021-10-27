MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Will Hit Big Revenues US$ 468.99 million by 2027  

The MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market is expected to reach US$ 468.99 million by 2027 from US$ 192.31 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

miRNA is a small non-coding RNA molecule of 20–30-nucleotide length, and it plays an important role in gene regulation. As it is partially complementary to messenger RNA (mRNA), it serves a major function of down-regulating the gene expression, which makes it a key controller of important cellular functions. miRNAs are associated with pathological processes such as viral infections, autoimmune diseases, and carcinogenesis. Thus, extensive research is being conducted to identify new miRNAs. The growth of the miRNA sequencing and assay market is mainly attributed to the factors such widening range of miRNA applications and rise in funding for genomics research.

Leading MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market Giants:-

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Qiagen

Perkin Elmer Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

New England Biolabs

NorgenBiotek Corp

TriLinkBioTechnologies Inc

Lexogen GmbH

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by Product

Library Preparation

Consumables

miRNA Sequencing And Assay Market – by Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Nanopore

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

miRNA Sequencing and Assay Market – by End User

Research Institute

Academia

CRO

Each geographic segment of the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay market has been independently surveyed along with pricing, distribution and demand data for geographic market notably: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for MiRNA Sequencing and Assay Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

