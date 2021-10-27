North America Event Management Software Market Is Expected To Witness Rapid Growth Of US$ 5.12 Bn By 2027: Business Market Insights

The North America event management market is accounted to US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

North America Event Management Software Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Event management solutions automate and simplifies the planning process and are also used for the management of academic as well as professional events such as conferences, trade exhibitions, and others. This solution also helps in saving time and money by centralizing all the tasks included in an event management process. Furthermore, developments in the cloud-based services have increased the demand for cloud-based event management software. Thus, it is anticipated that the software type segment will increase in the coming years as well as drive the North America Event Management market.

Leading North America Event Management Software market Players: Active Network, Arlo Technologies, KitApps, Inc. /Attendify, Aventri, Inc., Bizzabo Inc., Cvent Inc., Dean Evans and Associates, Inc., Eventbrite, LLC, Grenadine Technologies Inc., Zerista, Inc.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end. Nowadays, with the rising investment in events, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting event management software to plan and manage their business events. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market. As a result of this, the number of event management companies in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America event management market.

All the key industries across are a globe, including media & entertainment, government, educational institutes, and others, are embracing and investing in disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, and predictive analytics, among others. This adoption is driven by the successful uses cases of AI, which resulted in increased operational efficiency, better sales revenue, and improved customer experiences. Vendors are upgrading their solution by integrating AI technology for better understandings of customers and to increase its sales by AI capabilities, which is influencing the North America Event Management market to prosper during the forecast period.

Presently, most of the customers of event management software belongs to large enterprises, mainly due to complex large scale operations and fast adoption of advanced solutions by large enterprises. Large enterprises are at the forefront of digital transformation to improve operations. However, small and medium-sized enterprises are still in the initial phases of adopting the latest technology trends. Some of the major reasons behind this slow adoption by SMEs include lack of resources and lack of awareness about the potential benefits of digital transformation. Hence, SMEs offers a huge growth opportunity for players operating in the event management software market. In order to tap this potential segment, companies are investing in marketing activities to spread awareness and generate interest in small scale businesses. Thus, creating huge opportunity for the North America Event management Market in the forecast period.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

North America Event Management Software market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Event Management Software market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Event Management Software market.

