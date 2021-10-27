Catheter Coatings Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Hydromer, LipoCoat BV, Polyone Corporation, Royal DSM, Specialty Coating Systems

The global catheter coatings market was valued at $918.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1,527.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.50% from 2019 to 2026. Catheters are tubular medical devices that are inserted into a patient’s body for delivering drugs or fluids, and are also helpful in removing harmful substances from the body. These devices are used in several post-surgery procedures, most commonly in bladder, bowel, urinary tract, and spinal surgeries. Since these devices are directly inserted in the body, catheters are coated with an additional material for preventing infection.

Some of the key players of Catheter Coatings Market:

Braun Melsungen AG

Biocoat Incorporated

Covalon OEM Technologies

Cuumed Catheter Medical Co., Ltd.

Hydromer

LipoCoat BV

Polyone Corporation

Royal DSM

Specialty Coating Systems Inc.

Surmodics, Inc.

The Global Catheter Coatings Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Catheter Coatings market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Catheter Coatings Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Catheter Coatings market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Catheter Coatings Market Size

2.2 Catheter Coatings Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Catheter Coatings Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Catheter Coatings Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Catheter Coatings Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Catheter Coatings Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Catheter Coatings Sales by Product

4.2 Global Catheter Coatings Revenue by Product

4.3 Catheter Coatings Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Catheter Coatings Breakdown Data by End User

