Digital Banking Platform Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2025 | Edgeverve, FIS Global, Fiserv Inc, nCino, Oracle Corporation

Digital banking platform enables banks to offer a digitized banking solution to their customers with all traditional banking activities such as online banking, mobile banking and others. In addition, it provides various banking functionalities such as money deposits, withdrawals transfers, savings account management, application for financial products, loan management, bill payments, and other account services. Furthermore, it provides multi-channel and omni channel banking facilities to their end users.

Some of the key players of Digital Banking Platform Market:

Appway

COR Financial Solution Ltd

Edgeverve

FIS Global

Fiserv, Inc

nCino

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Temenos

Vsoft Corporation

The Global Digital Banking Platform Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Major Regions play vital role in Digital Banking Platform market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Market Analysis:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Global Digital Banking Platform Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast for overall Digital Banking Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Banking Platform Market Size

2.2 Digital Banking Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Banking Platform Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Banking Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Banking Platform Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Banking Platform Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Banking Platform Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Banking Platform Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Banking Platform Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Banking Platform Breakdown Data by End User

