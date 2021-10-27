BFSI Security Market Industry to 2028 – Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The BFSI Security Market Research study 2021-2028 enhances the decision making capabilities and helps to create potent counter strategies to obtain competitive advantage says a latest research report at The Insight Partners. The BFSI Security Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

BFSI sector (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) generally comprises of commercial banks, insurance companies, cooperatives, non-banking financial companies, pension funds, mutual funds, and other smaller financial entities. Both physical as information security is vital for any BFSI organizations as they operated in a highly regulated environment and includes risks such as physical risks related to robbery or information risks such as cyber-crime.

Top Key Players Studied in BFSI Security Market:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Broadcom

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell EMC

DXC Technology

Honeywell International, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Mcafee, Inc. (Intel Security Group)

Sophos Group PLC.

Trend Micro Inc.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the BFSI Security market. The report presents a broad assessment of the market and contains solicitous insights, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The report offers market projections with the help of appropriate assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides information as per the market segments such as geographies, products, technologies, applications, and industries.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global BFSI Security market is segmented on the basis of type into physical and information security. The physical security segment of BFSI security market is further sub-segmented into video surveillance, access control, intrusion and fire detection, physical security information management (PSIM), maintenance and support services, design and consulting services, and system integration services. Also, the information security segment of BFSI security market is sub-categorized into risk & compliance management, Identity & Access Management, encryption, unified threat management (UTM), disaster recovery, firewall, data loss protection, web filtering, and Other Solutions, consulting services, design & integration services, and other services.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the BFSI Security market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the BFSI Security market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the BFSI Security market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the BFSI Security market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

