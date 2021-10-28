Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market post-pandemic Analysis 2027: Size, Share Growth, Trends

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment market size is predicted to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of diabetes and incidences of chronic nail fungus infection will lead to heavy demand for dermatophytic onychomycosis treatment, which, in turn, will foster the growth of the market, it is mentioned in a report, titled “Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Tablets and Nail Paints), By Route of Administration (Oral and Topical), By Type (Prescribed and Over-the-Counter (OTC)), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Channels), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 3.74 billion in 2019.

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market.

Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Highlights of the Report:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Supply Chain Analytics market.

Key Development:

December 2019: Moberg Pharma, a Swedish pharmaceutical company announced that M0B-015, topical terbinafine under phase 3 clinical study has met the primary and secondary endpoint for the treatment of onychomycosis.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Kaken pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Table of Content:

1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Overview

1.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Product Overview

1.2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Global Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Global Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Global Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2021)

1.4.1 North America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales (2015-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Revenue (2015-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2021)

2.4 Global Top Company Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market Growth Rate (2015-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Company by Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Top Company by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Company Enter into Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Market

2.8 Key Company Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Treatment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

