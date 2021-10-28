U.S. Clear Aligners Market soaring demand with key players: Detailed Research Report (2021-2027)

The U.S. clear aligners market size is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. This information is shared by Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report, titled “U.S. Clear Aligners Market, 2021-2028.” The report further observes that the market size stood at USD 1.28 billion in 2020. This is attributable to the growing demand for dental aesthetics amongst the people in the U.S. that will bode well for the adoption of the product in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – ArchForm introduced an advanced clear aligner offering powered by the DLP 3D printing technology. The launch is expected to consolidate its position in the regional marketplace.

May 2019 – Henry Schein, Inc. announced the launch of the SLX Clear Aligner System. According to the company, the system is a complete set of solutions that aids in offering clinicians with simplified treatment procedures through the incorporation of advanced Motion 3D technology.

