Mandibular Distractors Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast 2020-2027

The global mandibular distractors market size to grow at a notable pace owing to steadily increasing prevalence of Pierre Robin sequence (PRS), observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Mandibular Distractors Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (External, Internal), By Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the approximate prevalence of PRS is 1 in 8,500-14,000 individuals, with the condition afflicting males and females equally. This condition manifests in infants in form of a small lower jaw and a cleft palate along with displacement of the tongue toward the rear of the oral cavity. With altered shape of the oral cavity, babies with PRS have difficulty breathing and eating, causing low weight problems in them. Mandibular distractors can help alleviate this condition as they can aid in increasing the length of the lower jaw, which is accomplished by a surgical procedure and takes 10 to 14 days to show results.

Request Sample PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mandibular-distractors-market-103116

List of Key Players Covered in the Mandibular Distractors Market Report:

OsteoMed

Zimmer Biomet

KLS Martin Group

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stryker

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market growth rate of Mandibular Distractors Market in 2026? What are the key factors driving the global Mandibular Distractors Market? Who are the key manufacturers in Mandibular Distractors Market space? What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Mandibular Distractors Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Mandibular Distractors Global market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Mandibular Distractors Market? What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Mandibular Distractors Market?

Market Driver

Drop in Hospital Visits amid COVID-19 Pandemic to Halt Market Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to inhibit the mandibular distractors market growth as fears of catching the infection at healthcare facilities is keeping people away from hospitals and clinics. In New Delhi, for instance, Fortis Hospital reported a drastic drop in patient visits since the pandemic erupted, with individuals requiring surgeries also preferring to avoid hospitals. This has been especially the case with people scheduled for non-essential surgical procedures such as mandibular distraction, which are needed in extreme cases and for rare disorders. Moreover, many organizations and associations voluntarily suspended performance of elective surgeries. For example, in March 2020, the American College of Surgeons recommended surgeons to limit elective surgeries and brace for the flood of coronavirus patients. Furthermore, mandibular distractors can be fitted only in a hospital, and infants and new mothers are highly susceptible to opportunistic infections. As a result of delays caused by the coronavirus, the demand for jaw realignment surgeries is likely to fall steeply.

Regional Insights

Rising Number of Sports-related Facial Injuries to Boost the Market in North America

Geographically, North America is anticipated to dominate the mandibular distractors market share in the coming years owing to consistently high incidence of facial injuries caused by sports activities. In addition, increasing demand for effective treatments for facial abnormalities is further fueling the regional market growth. For example, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that roughly 220,000 craniofacial and maxillofacial procedures were performed in the US in 2016. The other crucial factor for the growth of the North America market is the increasing number of hospitals specializing in mandibular procedures across the region.

The market is expected to gain steady momentum in Europe owing to robust funding for medical and healthcare research, especially for rare disorders. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to present lucrative opportunities on account of evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness about rare childhood disorders, and rising adoption of advanced medical devices and equipment.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio to Gain Competitive Edge

Competition in this market is limited owing to a select number of companies operating in the mandibular distraction domain. This is primarily because of the low requirement for the procedure, even though it is a critical and delicate procedure that requires efficient and accurate instruments. As a result, majority of the key players have a wide range of devices for facial surgeries. For example:

Stryker offers a pediatric mandibular distractor that features an anti-reverse mechanism and is designed from a single titanium block, eliminating the need for movable or detachable parts.

Zimmer Biomet has designed a novel device for craniofacial and maxillofacial procedure called the iQ Intelligent Drilling System, a cordless instrument that can be started by a simple button-press and does not require any equipment set up.

Enquire before buying: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/mandibular-distractors-market-103116

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/