Examination Lights Market Worth $259.6 Million at 3.5% CAGR; Increasing Emphasis on Early Diagnosis to Favor Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

The global examination lights market size is set to reach USD 259.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Increasing patient burden on healthcare facilities worldwide will act as the central growth driver for this market in the upcoming decade. The incidence of various kinds of diseases and disorders is rising at a rapid rate around the world. For instance, close to 463 million people were diabetic in 2019, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). By 2045, IDF expects this number to reach 700 million. Similarly, the World Health Organization states that 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported in 2018 and the diseases caused 9.6 million deaths in the same year. Widespread prevalence of these chronic and life-threatening diseases has compelled governments across the globe to increase their healthcare spending. As a result, healthcare infrastructures globally are getting more robust and technologically advanced, making this factor one of the leading examination lights market trends.

Fortune Business Insights™, through its report, titled “Examination Lights Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (LED, and Halogen), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”, states that the value of this market stood at USD 197.1 million in 2018. Besides this, the report also provides the following information:

Few Disadvantages of LED Lights to Put Constraints on Growth

Light Emitting Diodes or LEDs are a landmark advancement in lighting technology as these lights are extremely energy-efficient and have a significantly longer shelf-life compared to conventional halogen lights. However, they suffer from a few limitations which may hold back the examination lights market growth. For instance, the performance of LED lights is dependent on ambient temperature. High ambient temperatures may cause overdriving of LEDs and damage the device. To avoid this situation, effective heat-sinking mechanisms need to be deployed. This factor is vital in the healthcare industry as these lights need to function efficiently across different temperatures in a healthcare facility. Furthermore, LEDs are known to cause ‘blue pollution’ since they emit large quantities of blue light, which is the most intense form of visible light, thereby causing greater amount of light pollution.

North America to Occupy the Driver’s Seat; Asia-Pacific to Grow at a Considerable CAGR

With a market size of USD 63.8 million in 2018, North America is poised to dominate the examination lights market share in the forecast period. The main forces driving the growth of this market include increasing focus on early diagnosis of diseases, high prevalence of chronic disorders such as obesity, and active adoption of advanced healthcare technologies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to display a healthy CAGR on account of improving healthcare infrastructure in India and China coupled with entry of private players in the health sector. In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, the market will be fueled by the rising government expenditure in developing healthcare infrastructure.

Growing Focus on Innovation to Intensify Competition

According to the examination lights market analysis, competitors are directing their investments towards R&D to come up novel lighting solutions. Companies are hoping to strengthen their position in this market through diverse product offerings.

This report focuses on Examination Lights Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.

Major companies in the Global Examination Lights Market are increasingly focusing on research and development activities to create new and innovative products to stay ahead of the competition. Staying on top of market trends & drivers is crucial for decision-makers to hold this emerging opportunity. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Examination Lights Industry.

Industry Developments:

January 2019: Critical tumor removal surgical procedures were performed at theNeurosurgery Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq. The surgeries were performed on the brain using high quality examination lights developed by SIMEON Medical, a renowned medical lighting company in Germany.

Leading Players Covered in the Examination Lights Market Report:

Dr. Mach GmbH & Co. KG

Technomed India

Steris plc.

Stryker

Skytron, LLC

SIMEON Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Brandon Medical

Hill-Rom Services Inc.

