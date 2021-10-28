Global Animal Sedatives Market to Gain from Increasing Number of Pet Adoptions, says Fortune Business Insights

The global “animal sedatives market” is likely to grow by the end of 2026 due to curing of diseases of the afflicted animals, treatment of their wounds, and pain management in animals, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report titled, “Animal Sedatives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Phenothiazines, Benzodiazepines, 2 adrenergic Receptor Agonists, Butyrophenones), By Application (Surgical, Diagnosis, Clinical Research Studies), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral), By Animal Type (Small, Large), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital, Clinic Pharmacies, Veterinary Retail Pharmacies, Veterinary Online Pharmacies), and Geographical Forecast till 2026.” Animal sedatives are also beneficial for diagnosis of cancers in animals and prevention of spread of zoonotic diseases. The report classifies global animal sedatives market into six segments, namely, drug class, application, route of administration, animal type, distribution channel, and geography. The drug class is further segmented into phenothiazines, benzodiazepines, α2‐adrenergic receptor agonists, butyrophenones, and others.

Amongst these segmentations, phenothiazines segment is likely to witness growth and it is expected to grasp the largest global animal sedative market share during the forecast period. It is because phenothiazines assist in decreasing dopamine levels and lower some portions of the reticular activating systems. Acepromazine is one of the most commonly used phenothiazines. It can be used in two ways- either solely or by conjugating it with other sedatives, in the form of pre-operative medications. They are used to prevent itching, allergies and travel anxieties in animals. Animal cancer is another major factor that would likely boost the global animal sedatives market during the forecast period. It is estimated by the Animal Cancer Foundation that about 6 million dogs are diagnosed with cancer every year in the United States.

North America and Europe are Anticipated to Hold a Notably Large Market Share

The global animal sedatives market is geographically segmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, North America is projected to hold a significant share of global animal sedatives market, followed by Europe. A rise in the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, adoption of animal sedatives, and increasing investment in medical research for animals are the three main causes of the growth of animal sedatives market in North America and Europe. Medical researches on animals are conducted to study pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of drugs.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing animal sedatives market during the forecast period. It is likely to occur due to the increasing cases of animal disorders and growing number of pet adoptions. Another reason that is anticipated to cause animal sedatives market growth in Asia Pacific is the rising awareness about animal welfare by governments and other similar organizations.

Key Players to Adopt Innovative Strategies to Lead Market

Zoetis, the world’s largest producer of vaccines and medicines for pets, launched SILEO (dexmedetomidine oromucosal gel) in May 2016, for dogs that suffer from noise aversions. SILEO is the first and the only medication that is approved by FDA for treatment of dogs. Earlier, in August 2015, Zoetis received approval from FDA for SIMBADOL, a buprenorphine injection for cats to control postoperative pain for 24 hours.

Some of the major companies that are present in the global animal sedatives market are Zoetis, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bayer AG, Elanco, Intervet Inc., and other key players.

