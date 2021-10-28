Global Pleural Effusion Treatment Market: Rising Cases of Cirrhosis in the U.S. to Accelerate Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “pleural effusion treatment market” is expected to gain momentum from the increasing incidence of lymph or blood vessel blockages, congestive heart failure, lung tumors, and lung injuries. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Pleural Effusion Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Transudate Effusion, Exudate Effusion), By Treatment (Quantitative Test Chest Draining, Pleurodesis, Thoracentesis, Pleuroperitoneal shunt, Catheter), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The European Society of Cardiology declared that approximately 26 million people were affected by heart failure worldwide in 2014. It would also augment the pleural effusion treatment market growth during the forthcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most renowned companies operating in the pleural effusion treatment market. They are as follows:

Braun Melsungen AG

Pixelenergy

Bıçakcılar Medical Equipment AS

HEYER Medical AG

Smiths Medical

Redax

Biometrix

OAKWORKS® Medical

Other key market players

Highlights of the Report

Thoughtful insights on the pleural effusion treatment market trends, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other challenges.

Inputs from the industry participants and experts across the value chain.

Comprehensive analysis of the qualitative effects of several factors on regions and segments.

In-depth information about the macro-economic indicators and governing factors.

Exudate Effusion Segment Will Dominate Owing to Rising Cases of Hepatitis

In terms of type, the market is grouped into exudate effusion and transudate effusion. As per the report, the exculpate effusion segment had acquired the maximum pleural effusion treatment market revenue in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising cases of hepatitis and other viral borne diseases. The segment is likely to retain its position by dominating the market during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

North America to Lead: Growing Prevalence of Heart-related Diseases Will Favor Growth

The market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America. Out of these, North America was in the leading position in terms of pleural effusion treatment market share in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the increasing prevalence of heart-related diseases and pleural effusion in this region. The National Cancer Institute stated that in the U.S., every year, approximately 100,000 new cases of pleural effusion are diagnosed. Besides, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mentioned that around 4.9 million people had cirrhosis and chronic liver disease in the U.S. in 2016. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a considerable CAGR in the coming years owing to the rising incidence of pleural effusion.

Ask for Customization

Key Players Focus on FDA Approvals & Financing to Strengthen Position

The market consists of numerous prominent companies that are striving persistently to gain a competitive edge and keep up with the ongoing pleural effusion treatment market trends. They are doing so by either gaining FDA approval for their products or by completing financing. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

November 2019 : Zebra Medical Vision, a medical data research platform based in Israel, announced that it has bagged the FDA approval for its artificial intelligence (AI)- based solution to locate pleural effusion. It is called HealthCXR. Zebra has previously received three FDA clearances for AI-powered medical imaging technologies. HealthCXR will be used in the triage and identification of pleural effusion in chest x-rays. It is a deep learning technology that will automatically locate pleural effusion based on DX, DR, and CR scans. It would then notify the radiologist and allow them to prioritize urgent cases as well as address the issue efficiently.

: Zebra Medical Vision, a medical data research platform based in Israel, announced that it has bagged the FDA approval for its artificial intelligence (AI)- based solution to locate pleural effusion. It is called HealthCXR. Zebra has previously received three FDA clearances for AI-powered medical imaging technologies. HealthCXR will be used in the triage and identification of pleural effusion in chest x-rays. It is a deep learning technology that will automatically locate pleural effusion based on DX, DR, and CR scans. It would then notify the radiologist and allow them to prioritize urgent cases as well as address the issue efficiently. November 2019: Clover Biopharmaceuticals, a research-based biotechnology company, headquartered in Chengdu, declared that it has completed USD 43 million Series B financing. It would help in bringing the company’s capital raised to over USD 100 million since 2016. The proceeds would also aid in the expansion of preclinical research and development pipeline, operations of its latest commercial-scale cGMP biomanufacturing facility, and clinical development of its biological candidates by using its proprietary and novel Trimer-Tag technology platform. SCB-313, an innovative TRAIL-Trimer fusion protein, targets intracavitary malignancies (peritoneal carcinomatosis, malignant pleural effusions, and malignant ascites). Clover has begun multiple Phase I clinical trials of the same in China and Australia. As per the company, it would use the financing to boost its drug development and take a step towards its aim to become the only state-of-the-art biologics research and development powerhouse in China.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts

Related Reports:

Car Leasing Market Analysis

Teleradiology Market Growth

Lymphoma Treatment Market Trends

Idiopathic Inflammatory Myopathy Treatment Market Share

Orthobiologics Market Size

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/