Global Dental Chairs Market to Showcase Astonishing CAGR Fueled by Advancements in Healthcare Infrastructure: Fortune Business Insights™

The global “dental chairs market” is set to gain traction from the rising incidence of oral disorders. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 3.58 million people worldwide were affected by oral diseases in the year 2016. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Dental Chairs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Design (Ceiling-Mounted Design, Mobile-Independent Design, Dental Chair-Mounted Design), By Application (Examination Dental Chairs, Surgical Dental Chairs, Orthodontic Dental Chairs), By Product (Powered Dental Chairs, Non-powered Dental Chairs), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), And Geography Forecast Till 2026.” The report further mentions that the upsurging demand for comfortable and well-equipped chairs for performing examinations would impact the market positively.

Fortune Business Insights™ profiles a few of the most prominent organizations operating in the dental chairs market. They are as follows:

Forest Dental

Danaher

Dexta Corp.

A-dec Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Osstem Implant Co. Ltd.

Technodent

DentalEZ Inc.

Planmeca Oy

Midmark Corp.

Dome Inc.

Other key market players

Introduction to Technologically Advanced Chairs Will Boost Growth

Nowadays, there is an increasing adoption of prosthodontics across the world. Additionally, the rising prevalence of tooth decay, especially amongst children is set to drive the dental chairs market growth in the coming years. Besides, manufacturers are introducing numerous technological advancements that are further providing various advantages, namely, better quality of patient comfort, minimized dental trauma, effectiveness, and safety during dental surgeries. However, non-availability of trained dentists in the developing countries, as well as expensive nature of innovative dental chairs may obstruct the growth of the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth information about the competitive landscape.

Extensive analysis of the dental chairs market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and restraints.

List of all the key players and the important business strategies that they follow.

The estimated, historic, and current market size to help our clients understand the value of the market.

North America to Lead Backed by Rising Geriatric Population

In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is likely to generate the highest dental chairs market revenue and retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the increasing cases of chronic facial and mouth pain. In addition to that, rising geriatric population would also contribute to the growth in this region. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that approximately 45.8% of people belonging to the U.S., were affected by dental cavities in 2016.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, would follow the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position on account of the increasing cases of dental diseases caused by lack of healthy diet and overconsumption of alcohol and tobacco. Furthermore, private as well as government healthcare agencies are conducting numerous awareness programs to educate the masses about various topics, such as oral hygiene, mouth cancers, establishment of healthcare infrastructure, and the ongoing innovations in healthcare sector. Coupled with this, surging patient pool would also aid in augmenting the market growth in this region.

DentalEZ Acquires Forest Dental & Launches Fusion Equipment Package

The top companies present in the market are persistently striving to gain the maximum dental chair market share by acquiring other organizations. More and more mergers and acquisitions are giving rise to an increasing number of product launches, which, in turn, is expanding the product portfolio. Below are two of the key industry developments:

May 2019 : DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package consists of a dental light, dental unit, and patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics.

: DentalEZ, Inc., a provider of dental operatory systems and equipment based in Malvern, launched the Fusion equipment package from Forest Dental. The package consists of a dental light, dental unit, and patient chair. It not only focuses on affordability and design, but also provides high-quality surface and bearings treatments, hydraulics, and electronics. December 2018: DentalEZ successfully acquired Forest Dental, a renowned manufacturer of dental operatory equipment headquartered in Australia. The company is known for its extremely simple yet reliable technology. This acquisition provides the former with an exciting addition to a wide range of dental products. DentalEZ can now reach across multiple consumer segments with its complementary product offering.

