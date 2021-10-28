Automotive Camera Market Size 2021 Global Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Share, Regional Trends and 2027 Forecast Research

The rising government regulations regarding road safety is predicted to bolster healthy growth of the market in the foreseeable future, sates Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Automotive Camera Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology Type (Digital, Thermal, Infrared), By Position Type (Front, Rear, Side), By Application Type (Park Assist System, Lane Departure Warning System, Drive Monitoring System, Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Detection, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the growing demand for automotive camera owing to growing awareness regarding accident prevention is likely to boost the automotive camera market revenue.

Announcement for Advanced Camera Electronics (ACETM) Option by AEi to Foster Healthy Growth

Automation Engineering Inc. (AEi), the global technology leader in Active Alignment camera module assembly and test systems (CMAT) and active photonics alignment and test machines (PMAT), announced the release of Advanced Camera Electronics or “ACETM” for the CMAT-Modular camera assembly and test platform. The launch of the powerful camera is likely to aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period owing to the ACE camera electronics architecture that is the only single system available on the market that utilizes a standard interface connection and provides customers with the ability to communicate with all types of IMAGE sensors without the need to swap out hardware and software. ACE will be used to interface with cameras used in autonomous cars, ADAS systems, drones, virtual reality and mobile smartphone devices.

The growing implementation of thermal camera technology in cars is also predicted to boost the automotive camera market share. For instance, the thermal camera is equipped with detection abilities that can detect humans and animals with the help of heat sensing sensors and measures surface temperatures this give added advantage while driving at night or during fog weather to the occupant. The digital camera is one of the vital components of the vehicle as it provides the driver with necessary information regarding self-driving.

Increasing Vehicle Production to Encourage Market in North America

Geographically, the global automotive camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive camera market and during the forecast period owing to the increasing vehicle production in the region. Manufactures in the region are focusing more on developing high-end cameras to attract more consumers and to have the edge over their competitors. Followed by Asia Pacific, North America is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period owing to government policies and initiatives to implement advanced safety features in entry-level vehicles as well. Europe is also expected to witness steady growth in this market owing to the existential and well-established automotive industry.

Automotive Camera Market Segmentation:

By Application Type

Park Assist System

Lane Departure Warning System

Lane Keep Assist

Adaptive Cruise Control

Road Sign Assistance

Intelligent Headlight Control

Other

By Technology Type

Stereo

Monocular

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Rest of the World

