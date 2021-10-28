Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2021 Produced healthy CAGR Value in Demand By 2027 by the top manufacture Swisslog Holding AG, System Logistics Spa, Daifuku Co. Ltd, Kardex Group, KNAPP AG, Mecalux, S.A., Autocrib, Inc etc.

The automated storage and retrieval system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 927.86 million in 2020 to US$ 1460.36 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Incorporation of Robotics is also bolstering the growth Automation has been inculcated in the warehousing and storage industry very recently, and the market is still in its initial stages. As the market witnesses’ growth and adoption of automation, competition is set to get tougher with competitors expected to come up with innovation in this field in a very short span of time. The advent of IoT has become a path-breaking business operations methodology. With IoT and pick-by light technology integrated into the automated storage systems, business providers can provide end-users with highly customized solutions for stocking different varieties and sizes of products in the warehouse in a very efficient manner. A warehouse needs to store different varieties of the same product as well as different package sizes of the same product to cater to different consumer segments in the market.

Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market– By Type

Unit Load ASRS

Mini Load ASRS

VLM

Vertical Carousels

Horizontal Carousels

AutoStore

Others

Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By End User

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Electronic & Semiconductors

E-commerce

Chemicals

Aerospace

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Others

Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market – By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market-Companies Mentioned

SSI SCHAEFER GROUP

Swisslog Holding AG

System Logistics Spa

Daifuku Co. Ltd

Kardex Group

KNAPP AG

Mecalux, S.A.

Autocrib, Inc

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Automated Storage and Retrieval System market.

