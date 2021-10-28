South America Sparkling Wine market is estimated to record a CAGR during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like Bacardi and Company Limited, Chandon, Constellation Brands, Inc., Henkell Freixenet, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd and more

The sparkling wine market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 2,664.61 million in 2021 to US$ 3,632.79 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Sparkling Wine Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Sparkling Wine market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The increasing practice of consuming vintage wine on special occasions and surge in the acceptance of wine are the key factors supporting the expansion of the sparkling wines market in economies such Argentina and Chile. For instance, wine consumption in Argentina has risen steadily in the 21st century due to high popularity and availability of sparkling wine varieties, especial through online retail channels. The country is also scaling up its domestic wine production. Its vineyard acreage more than doubled during 2006–2016. While most of that land is being utilized for growing table grapes, wine production is gradually increasing.

Moreover, international winemakers are seeking entry into the market, and they are altering their winemaking styles and adjusting their packaging designs to appeal to the local consumers. The rising consumption of grape wine is also providing opportunities for the local manufacturers. People have started adopting the tradition of popping champagne corks on special events such as completing new deals, earning large profits, corporate parties, and weddings and receptions. This has resulted in the expansion of the sparkling wine market in the country. Thus, several countries are providing enormous opportunities for the sparkling wines market players across SAM region.

SAM Sparkling Wine Market -By Type

White

Red

Rose

SAM Sparkling Wine Market -By Packaging type

Bottles

Cans

SAM Sparkling Wine Market -By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Others

SAM Sparkling Wine Market -By Country

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

SAM Sparkling Wine Market –Company Profiles

Bacardi and Company Limited

Chandon

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Henkell Freixenet

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the South America Sparkling Wine market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Sparkling Wine market segments and regions.

The research on the South America Sparkling Wine market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Sparkling Wine market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Sparkling Wine market.

