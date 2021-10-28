Battery Testing Equipment Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2020 to 2027

The APAC battery testing equipment market is expected to grow from US$ 99.12 million in 2019 to US$ 154.73 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The region’s oil & gas industry is forecasted to witness an increase in mergers & acquisitions and final investment decisions. Growth in the manufacturing industry in Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, would further create a positive impact on the adoption of battery testing equipment. Government initiatives such as Make in India and Make in China are transforming manufacturing industry of the India and China respectively.

APAC Battery Testing Equipment Market – Company Profiles

• Arbin Instruments

• Century Yuasa Batteries Pty Ltd

• Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc.

• DV POWER

• Megger Group Limited

• Midtronics, Inc.

• Xiamen Tmax Battery Equipments Limited

APAC Battery Testing Equipment Market Segmentation

APAC Battery Testing Equipment Market – By Product Type

• Portable Battery Testing Equipment

• Stationary Battery Testing Equipment

APAC Battery Testing Equipment Market – By Application

• Module Testing

• Cell Testing

• Pack Testing

APAC Battery Testing Equipment Market – By End-User

• Automotive

• Electronics and Semiconductor

• Telecom

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utility

• Others

The research on the Asia Pacific Battery Testing Equipment Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Battery Testing Equipment Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Battery Testing Equipment Market.

