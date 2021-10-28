Master Patient Index Software Market to Grow at 9.9% CAGR to Garner US$ 433.3 million by 2028 | Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited

The Master patient index software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 224.1 million in 2021 to US$ 433.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Master patient index (MPI) is an essential as well as critical part of every hospital or a healthcare facility center. To maintain the huge database of patients’ MPI software or systems are used. MPI software or system is a primary feature build in the electronic health record (HER) to maintain a universal identity of patients at the organizational level. MPI helps in connecting patient records from several databases and reduces data duplication of patients. MPI also helps avoiding inaccuracy of data resulting in improper treatments.

Get Sample Copy of this Europe Master Patient Index Software Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00023501

Companies Mentioned

McKESSON CORPORATION Oracle Corporation Wipro Limited Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. NextGate MEDITECH Intersystems Corporation

EUROPE MASTER PATIENT INDEX SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Software

Service

By Deployment

Cloud-based

On Premises

Directly Purchase a Copy of this Europe Master Patient Index Software Market research report at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/buy/single/TIPRE00023501

Reasons to buy report

To understand the Europe master patient index software market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return

Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for Europe master patient index software market

Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in Europe Master patient index software market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form Europe Master patient index software market

Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2021-2028 in Europe region.

About Us:

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

Contact US:

Business Market Insights

Phone: +442081254005

E-Mail ID: [email protected]

Web URL: https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/

LinkedIn URL: https://www.linkedin.com/company/business-market-insights/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/