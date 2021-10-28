Microminiature Circular Connectors Market 2027 Growth Factors and Opportunities with 2.7% CAGR value | Glenair, Inc., Hirose Electric Co., Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER

The microminiature circular connectors market in North America is expected to reach US$ 482.91 Mn by 2027 from US$ 392.85 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Miniature circular connectors are a new class of interconnects for military aerospace applications, which provide high-performance when compared to larger form-factor connectors like MIL-DTL-38999, and are designed in a significantly smaller and lighter packaging. These microminiature circular connectors have transformed interconnect cable and LRU packaging through radically reducing the weight and size of the I/O connector interface. The various type of microminiature circular connectors such as, quick-disconnect, push-pull, and threaded connectors are best suitable for advanced military and defense applications as well as usage in medical equipment, industrial robotics, and UAVs. Thus, the wide range of application of miniature circular connectors in healthcare and industrial application is the major factor driving the microminiature circular connectors market.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Amphenol Corporation

• Franz Binder GmbH & Co. Elektrische Bauelemente KG

• Glenair, Inc.

• Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

• HUBER+SUHNER

• ITT, Inc.

• Omnetics Connector Corporation

• SOURIAU SAS

• TE Connectivity

• Ulti-Mate Connector Inc.

NORTH AMERICA MICROMINIATURE CIRCULAR CONNECTORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Metal Shell

Plastic Shell

By Application

Military & Defense

Aerospace & UAV

Industrial Application

Medical

Others

