Vessel Monitoring System Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027

The SAM vessel monitoring system market is expected to grow from US$ 21.43 million in 2019 to US$ 39.28 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The vessel monitoring system (VMS) is a satellite-based monitoring system providing data to end-user (operators of fishing vessels, cargo vessels) related to location, speed, and course of vessels. The system is heavily used for fisheries management. This system also finds its application in service vessels, passenger ships, and ferries. The fisheries managers have begun using VMS decades ago to track exact locations and monitor the fishing vessels activity to strengthen the effectiveness of fisheries management measures. The VMS gathers vessel positions with help from satellite signals and transmits data to the communication server, which is further communicated to the land-based station/room.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Applied Satellite Technology Ltd

• CLS Fisheries

• Orolia Maritime

• Remora Costa Rica

• Visma

SAM Vessel Monitoring System Market Segmentation

SAM Vessel Monitoring System Market – By Application

Fisheries Management

Surveillance

Others

SAM Vessel Monitoring System Market – By Vessel Type

Fishing Vessels

Cargo Vessels

Service Vessels

Passenger Ships and Ferries

Others

