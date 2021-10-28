Europe Filament LED Bulb Market Impact Analysis of Covid-19 is projected to reach US$ 1,375.83 million by 2028 with CAGR of 23.7% |Business Market Insights

The filament LED bulb market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 309.98 million in 2021 to US$ 1,375.83 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021-2028.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Filament LED Bulb Market” and forecast to 2028. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Filament LED Bulb market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2028.

Growth in adoption of filament LED bulbs across restaurants, hotels, bars, and cafes; the lighting at a restaurant is an important aspect of the overall design. Cafes and restaurants should incorporate lighting into their architectural plans as well. Lighting solutions are as important as the food and service is the environment of the café and restaurant. In cafes, bars, and restaurants, light intensity of 150 lux is generally recommended. Among other areas, entrances require 100 lux, food storage section requires 150 lux, washing section needs 300 lux, and cooking section requires 500 lux. Restaurants use four types of lighting: general lighting, accent lighting, decorative lighting, and natural lighting. In a cafe or restaurant, general lighting is the most significant feature. Homogeneous lighting is achieved by placing lighting equipment in a certain order at equal intervals. Customers will perceive the restaurant as more welcoming if it has decent overall illumination. Accent lighting can be utilized to draw focus to the areas of the restaurant that one wishes to draw attention to. This type of lighting can draw attention to the restaurant’s decor, plants, tables, or merchandise. Decorative lighting refers to the lighting accessories that are employed to complete the design. Both traditional and modern lighting can be used to create decorative lighting. It can also be achieved by using specific lighting techniques.

Major key players covered in this report:

Crompton Lamps Ltd

Feilo Sylvania Europe Limited

Havells India Ltd

MEGAMAN

OSRAM GmbH

Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

Signify Holding (Philips)

UKLED

Verbatim Americas LLC

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Filament LED Bulb market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of theEurope Filament LED Bulb market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The research on the Europe Filament LED Bulb market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Filament LED Bulb market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Filament LED Bulb market.

