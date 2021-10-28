US Vermouth Market Aims to Expand at Double-Digit Growth Rate Covid-19 Analysis | Bacardi Limited, Davide Campari Milano NV to Emerge as Major Vendors

The vermouth market in the US was valued at US$ 1,543.24 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 2,699.52 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Vermouth is a fortified wine form composed of several significant botanicals, which offers a distinct aroma and flavor to the wine. The vermouth wine is quite similar to the sweet Cinzano or Martini. Vermouth usually comprises 17-19 percent alcohol and 7-9 percent sugar. The production of vermouth includes constituting a suitable fortified base wine and adding herbs into it. The addition of herbs in vermouth such as dried tonka beans, wormwood, oregano, balm leaf, dried woodruff, yarrow, gentian root, blessed thistle, peel, chamomile flowers, angelica root, American saffron, dried orange, rosemary, summer savory, sage, sweet basil, and thyme—increases the content of aldehyde, phenols, and ester.

Leading US Vermouth market Players: Bacardi Limited, Atsby Vermouth (Rhys & Rylee), Davide Campari Milano NV, Imbue Cellars, Contratto, Dolin, F.LLI Gancia & C. SpA, E. & J. Gallo Winery, The Wine Group, and Branca International

