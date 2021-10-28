Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates Market to Witness Massive Growth of US$ 476.21 million By 2027 With A CAGR Of 6.8 % | BASF SE, AlaskOmega, Golden Omega S.A., K Pharmtech Co., Ltd.

The Asia Pacific omega-3 concentrates market is expected to reach US$ 800.15 million in 2027 from US$ 476.21 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Omega-3 concentrates refers to highly concentrated oils & powders that are rich in EPA and DHA constitution. The common sources of obtaining omega-3 concentrates are fish, algae, calamari and others. These concentrates are known for offering health benefits like reduction in the risk of heart diseases, reduces blood fat level and enhances the good cholesterol level in the human body. The EPA and DHA content in omega-3 concentrates are inked with healthy aging throughout life. These are also linked with fetal development and Alzheimer’s disease. The omega-3 concentrates in the form of powder and oil find applications in food & beverages, infant formulas and dietary supplements.

Major key players covered in this report:

BASF SE

AlaskOmega

Golden Omega S.A.

K Pharmtech Co., Ltd.

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Epax Norway

Norwegian Fish Oil

GC Rieber VivoMega

Australian Omega Oils Pty. Ltd

The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, but later it spread to all the parts of the world. It has adversely affected the food and beverages industry as the industry is suffering from supply chain disruptions, lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns called in various countries. India has the highest number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 morbidity among all Asia Pacific countries.

Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates Market Segmentation

By Form

Oil

Powder

By Source

Fish

Algae

Calamari

Krill

Others

By Type

Triglyceride (TG)

Ethyl Ester (EE)

Phospholipids (PL)

The research on the Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Omega-3 Concentrates market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

