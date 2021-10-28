Analysis of Fuel Card Market 2021 by Scope, Size, Share, Overview, Supply Demand and Shortage, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast to 2028

Fuel Card Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Fuel Card market.

The global fuel card market is estimated to account US$ 6.29 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.39 Bn by 2027.

The North America region commands a significant market share in terms of revenue generated for fuel card and it is estimated that it will continue to dominate the market share through-out the forecast period. Universal cards are the most convenient fuel card type, the providers of these cards usually partner with several fuel companies and offer great flexibility. Certain fuel card companies merely operate in some countries or regions while others may only be accepted at particular fuel stations. Users with less options in their region may need to be cautious regarding limiting them to just a few fuel stations.

The reports cover key developments in the Fuel Card market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fuel Card market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fuel Card market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BP P.L.C.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Fleetcor Technologies, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

S. Bank

Wex Inc.

DKV

World Fuel Services

Edenerd

Radius Payment Solutions.

The global Fuel Card market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as new cars market, used cars market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Fuel Card market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Fuel Card Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Fuel Card market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Fuel Card market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

