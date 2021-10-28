Blood Preparation Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2028

Blood Preparation Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data and present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

Blood components are the products derived from platelet-rich plasma or whole blood. Blood components like platelets, plasma, red blood cells, and white blood cells are derived from the blood by phlebotomy or hemapheresis through differential centrifugation. These blood components are isolated from whole blood in hospital laboratories and blood centers and are administered to patients suffering from several diseases through transfusion. The whole blood is usually collected and separated into major components before transfusion. Nevertheless, automated collections are becoming increasingly popular nowadays, and only blood components that are needed for transfusion are collected.

Leading Blood Preparation Market Players:

AstraZeneca PLC

Sanofi S.A

LEO Pharma A/S

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Baxter International, Inc

Pfizer, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Shandong East Chemical Industry Co

Celgene Corporation

Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into thrombocytosis, pulmonary embolism, renal impairment, angina blood vessel complications, others

Based on product type, the global Blood preparation market is segmented into whole blood, blood derivatives, and blood components. Whole blood is segmented into rbc, plasma, platelets. Blood components is segmented into whole blood components, packed red cells, leukocyte reduced red blood cells, frozen plasma, platelet concentrate, cryoprecipitate.

On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, research labs, blood banks, pharmaceuticals, others

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Blood preparation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Blood preparation market in these regions.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Key takeaways

Research methodology

Blood Preparation market landscape

Blood Preparation market – key market dynamics

Blood Preparation market – global market analysis

Blood Preparation market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – product and services

Blood Preparation market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – application

Overview

Blood Preparation market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis

Industry landscape

Blood Preparation market, key company profiles

Appendix

