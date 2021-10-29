Natural Sweeteners Market Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

Sweeteners are the substances used to enhance the palatability and shelf life of food products. Sugars occur naturally in many plant foods. Most of the common sweeteners are gained by processing these plants such as agave cacti, maple trees, sugar cane, coconut palms, sugar beets, and corn to extract and condense the sugars. Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar as well as problems related to the safety of some nonnutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

The natural sweeteners market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as the increasing demand for diverse alternates, including low-intensity sweeteners, high-intensity sweeteners, and high fructose corn syrup in food & beverage as well as in healthcare industry. There are several health benefits associated with the calories contained natural sweeteners compared to artificial sweeteners as natural sweeteners contain more fiber, helps to regulate sugar absorption by the body, and lower the glycemic index. These factors are expected to boost the market for natural sweeteners in the near future.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Wilmar International Limited

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Tate and Lyle PLC

4. Ingredion Incorporated

5. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

6. Raizen S.A.

7. Associated British Foods plc

8. Cargill, Inc

9. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

10. Symrise AG

Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers towards diabetes and other chronic health problem is boosting the growth of the natural sweeteners’ demand worldwide. However, the manufacturing cost of natural sweeteners is high as compared to normal sugar is a key factor restraining the growth of the target market. Nevertheless, with technological advancement and innovative product development, market players can gain profit by investing in this market.

Global Natural Sweeteners Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

