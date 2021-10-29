North America Dried Blueberry Market 2021 Produced healthy CAGR Value in Demand By 2027 by the top manufacture Meduri Farms Inc, Naturipe Farms, LLC, Oregon Berry Packing, Inc., Mariani Packing Company, Shoreline Fruit LLC, True Blue Farms, etc.

The North America dried blueberry market is accounted to US$ 164.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 293.7 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Dried Blueberry Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Dried Blueberry market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Blueberries are one of the most popular fruit in the world. With multiple application areas, blueberries are offered as fresh or processed fruit, juice, or dried or infused berries. Blueberries are used in different food products such as jellies, jams, and snack foods, additive to breakfast cereals. Most commonly available types of blueberries are highbush and lowbush blueberries. Blueberries are rich with fiber, nutrients, antioxidants, vitamin C, Vitamin K, and manganese, amongst others. The high antioxidant content helps to reduce DNA damage and act as anti-aging and anti-cancer. There has been a rising demand for blueberries and the products incorporated with the same among the cosmetics industry, health-conscious population, and athletes.

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Product Type

Freeze Dried

Sun Dried

Infused Dried

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By End Use

Bakery Products

Confectionaries

Dairy Products

Beverages

Cereal & Snack Bars

Others

North America Dried Blueberry Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

CAL SAN Enterprises Ltd.

Karen’s Naturals

Graceland Fruit, Inc.

Fruit d’Or

Meduri Farms Inc

Naturipe Farms, LLC

Oregon Berry Packing, Inc.

Mariani Packing Company

Shoreline Fruit LLC

True Blue Farms

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Dried Blueberry market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Dried Blueberry market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Dried Blueberry market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Dried Blueberry market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Dried Blueberry market.

