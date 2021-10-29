US TV Mount market is estimated to record a CAGR during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp, Mount-It!, Omnimount, Peerless-AV, Promounts, Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd and more

The US TV mount market is accounted to US$ 1,953.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,319.2 million by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US TV Mount Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US TV Mount market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Booming demand for TV sets from the residential sector is driving the US TV mount market. Pertaining to the substantial growth in the residential sector due to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, as well as increased household income. The residential sector is progressing rising owing to positive impulse from consumer demand, which is further influencing the US TV mount market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US TV Mount market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US TV Mount market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Type

Fixed Wall Mount

Full-Motion Wall Mount

Tilting Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

Company Profiles

Atdec pty ltd.

Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd

ERGOTRON INC

Legrand AV Division

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Mount-It!

Omnimount

Peerless-AV

Promounts

Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the US TV Mount market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the US TV Mount market segments and regions.

The research on the US TV Mount market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US TV Mount market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US TV Mount market.

