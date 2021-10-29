North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Forecast To 2027 |GKN Aerospace Services Limited, Héroux-Devtek Inc., Liebherr Group, Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Safran S.A., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., Triumph Group Inc. and more

North America aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow from US$ 5.25 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.56 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 5.7% from the year 2018 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The aviation industry is quite dynamic as it adapts quickly with the ever-changing market forces and customer expectations. The macroeconomic trends across North America shape the overall growth outlook of the region’s aviation industry. The three major macro factors that are affecting the growth of the aviation industry include rising demand for air travel, regulatory and infrastructure developments, and technological advancements in aircraft. As per Boeing’s Aviation industry outlook, in the past five years, the year on year traffic growth as measured in revenue passenger kilometers is 6.7% on an average. The low airfares, rising disposable income, and growing travel & tourism market are some of the factors responsible for this growth.

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type

Main

Nose

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type

Airplanes

Helicopters

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User

Commercial

Armed Forces

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement

Tricycle

Tandem

Tail Wheel

North America Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Mentioned

AAR Corp.

Circor International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Aircraft Landing Gear market.

