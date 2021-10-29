Aviation Life Rafts Market 2021-2027 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis Review: EAM Worldwide, Life Support International, Inc., Revere Survival Inc., Safran Group

The Aviation Life Rafts Market size (volume and value) and industry chain structure published by The Insight Partners through its high quality database which is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individual interested in the industry. Major companies with their market volumes and revenues are covered for each of the regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America).

The aviation life rafts market was valued US$ 709.40 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,524.52 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021–2027.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the presence of the largest fleet of defense and commercial aircraft in the world. Huge volumes of commercial, business, and military fleets in domestic and international operations, along with the increasing number of corporate air passengers in the region and less life span of the rafts propel the market growth. The aircraft deliveries witnessed a slowdown in 2019 over 2018, mainly due to the decline in a few specific aircraft models’ production rates. The OEMs present in the region continuously target to increase the production of aircrafts owing to increasing number of air travelers. China and India are among the leading countries in the APAC aviation life rafts market, owing to the steep rise in the government investment for the development of military and aerospace sector. Hence, the requirement of reliable and efficient aviation life rafts for the safety of the passenger in case of sudden emergency is also anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Further, Europe is the fastest growing region in the global aviation life raft market.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010082/

Major key players covered in this report:

EAM Worldwide, Life Support International, Inc., Revere Survival Inc., Safran Group, Survitec Group Limited, AVI Aviation, Collins Aerospace, Meridian Inflatables Private Limited, Switlik Parachute Co., Legend Aerospace

Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Capacity

Large-sized Life Rafts

Medium-sized Life Rafts

Small-sized Life Rafts

Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Type

Single Tube Life Raft

Multi-tube Life Raft

Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Application

General Aviation

Military/Defense Aviation

Commercial Aviation

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Aviation Life Rafts Market

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the aerospace industry was experiencing substantial growth in terms of production, despite huge backlogs among the aircraft manufacturers. However, due to a significant rise in the number of passenger counts in the global aviation industry, there is an increase in aircraft procurement (commercial, general and military). The outbreak of COVID-19 has decimated the demand for aircraft across the end users (general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aviation). This has reflected lesser demand for ancillary products such as aviation life rafts. In addition to procurement of aircraft fleet, several commercial airlines have retired a fair percentage of their widebody jets, which demanded higher volumes of evacuation slides/rafts. This factor is anticipated to showcase slowdown in procurement of life rafts, thereby hampering the growth of the aviation life rafts market. Moreover, the limited manpower at the raft manufacturing units also weakened the production rate, thereby reflecting slowdown in the growth of the aviation life rafts market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Aviation Life Rafts market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Aviation Life Rafts market segments and regions.

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010082/

Aviation Life Rafts Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact US:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/